Armenia driver, 35, dies in car explosion near Georgia border

YEREVAN. – At 3:15pm on Thursday, the police received a call informing that the compressed natural gas cylinder of a car had exploded near the Bagratashen customs checkpoint at the Georgian border, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It was found out that on the same day, at around 3:10pm, the compressed natural gas cylinder of a car—driven by a 35-year-old resident of Vanadzor city—had exploded while traveling from Bagratashen village toward the Georgian border, and as a result, the driver had died on the spot.
A criminal case has been launched into this incident.
A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.
The investigation is underway.