News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 23
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia driver, 35, dies in car explosion near Georgia border
Armenia driver, 35, dies in car explosion near Georgia border
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – At 3:15pm on Thursday, the police received a call informing that the compressed natural gas cylinder of a car had exploded near the Bagratashen customs checkpoint at the Georgian border, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was found out that on the same day, at around 3:10pm, the compressed natural gas cylinder of a car—driven by a 35-year-old resident of Vanadzor city—had exploded while traveling from Bagratashen village toward the Georgian border, and as a result, the driver had died on the spot.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.

The investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council’s temporarily suspended chairman sues it
Vardazaryan asks the Administrative Court to…
 25-year-old employee of Armenia ex-MP's company dies in hospital after car accident
A criminal case has been launched and...
 Flood damage in Belgium exceeds € 10 billion
The flooding in Belgium caused by heavy rains, according to official figures on Thursday morning…
 Two planes crash at Dubai airport
Flydubai's flight from Dubai International Airport to Bishkek International Airport returned…
 Well-known Armenia businessman’s brother arrested
Along with this arrest decision, the court found the earlier decision to detain him as lawful…
 Armenia Syunik provincial governor’s son declared wanted
In connection with the shootings in Goris city…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos