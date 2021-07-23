Armenia President in Japan, visits Shibusawa Eiichi Memorial Foundation

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, on Friday visited—in the Tokyo—the Shibusawa Eiichi Memorial Foundation of the famous Japanese businessman and philanthropist, friend of the Armenian people. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Office of the President.
Eiichi had founded an Armenian relief fund in Tokyo in 1922, which provided considerable assistance to Armenians who survived the Armenian Genocide, especially in moving to the United States and other countries and seeking refuge via Japan.
At the Shibusawa Eiichi Memorial Foundation, President Sarkissian met with its managing director, Junetsu Komatsu, and Shibusawa's great-grandson, Masahide Shibusawa.
The Armenian President considered this visit important for Armenia and thanked Shibusawa Eiichi and his foundation for the support provided to the Armenian people.
Touching upon the activities of Shibusawa Eiichi, President Sarkissian noted that the life and activities of the great Japanese businessman and philanthropist are inspiring and in a sense a unique message for the deepening of Armenian-Japanese relations.
Afterwards, President Sarkissian presented Masahide Shibusawa with the Henry Morgenthau Medal of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
Also, the Armenian President got acquainted with the activities and programs of this foundation, and toured its working museum.
President Sarkissian and the managing director of this foundation discussed the prospects of intensifying cooperation, and spoke about the domains for implementing joint programs.
In addition, President Armen Sarkissian invited Junetsu Komatsu and Masahide Shibusawa to visit Armenia.