Armen Sarkissian congratulates Egypt President on Revolution Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a congratulatory message to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the occasion of Revolution Day.
The congratulatory message particularly reads as follows:
“Armenia attaches great importance to the ongoing development and expansion of the multifaceted cooperation with Egypt. Our countries serve as the best example of dialogue with different civilizations, religions and cultures.
The common challenges make protection of the common interests in regional and global developments and the need for joint actions inevitable.
I am certain that the Armenian-Egyptian relations, which are hinged on mutual interests and friendly ties, will grow deeper and will incorporate all sectors of mutual interests through combined efforts.”