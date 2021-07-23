Armenia acting culture minister receives representatives of State Chamber Musical Theater of Yerevan

Acting Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan today received General Director of State Chamber Musical Theater of Yerevan Samson Stepanyan, as well as actresses Zaruhi Hakobyan and Marianna Danielyan.

The Theater’s representatives told Dumanyan about the issues concerning them in regard to the merger of theaters.

In response, Dumanyan emphasized that continuation of the Theater’s operation after the merger is guaranteed.

At the end of the meeting, the acting minister attached importance to the fact that people are speaking courteously, in spite of the disagreements over the issue.

Dumanyan also expressed willingness to continue talks over creative programs later, if necessary.

As reported earlier, representatives of the State Chamber Music Theater of Yerevan held a protest in front of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport. After the meeting with the acting minister, they declared that they weren’t satisfied with the meeting since their approach hadn’t been accepted.