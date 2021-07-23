Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan Armed Forces open fire at military posts in Gegharkunik sector, 3 Armenians injured

Today at around 5pm the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire at the Armenian military posts located in the Gegharkunik Province sector of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, this was preceded by fire opened at Azerbaijani combat footholds that might be due to a dispute that Azerbaijani soldiers got into. Evidence of this is the fact that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in its press release, states that an Azerbaijani soldier died after the fire opened by the Armenian side. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia declares that it hasn’t countered until the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire at the Armenian border guards.

Three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia received slight injuries after the intensive firing that began as a result of the Azerbaijani side’s provocation. Their lives aren’t at risk.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia strictly condemns the subsequent provocation of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for escalation of the situation.