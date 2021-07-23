Hundreds of Slovakian protesters shot with tear gas

Special detachments used tear gas and shot at hundreds of Slovakian demonstrators who blocked the entrance to the parliament and egged the building while deputies were discussing the law on setting coronavirus restrictions, Reuters reported.
Some demonstrators chanted “Traitors”, while another demonstrator held a poster reading “Stop Corona Fascism” that is linked to the bill that will allow people vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in public events and visit different sites more easily than those who haven’t gotten vaccinated.
The member states of the European Union, which have populations of 5,500,000 altogether, are making efforts to get their citizens vaccinated as soon as possible. According to John Hopkins University, as of Thursday, only 34.9% of the population has gotten vaccinated. This is among the lowest indicators of vaccinations per capita in the European Union.