Armenia court receives another case of double voting recorded during snap parliamentary elections

Another criminal case regarding an attempt of double vote has been sent to the court. This is what Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan posted on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“By combination of evidence obtained under the criminal case being investigated in the proceedings of the Lori Regional Investigation Department, S. Gh. is charged with double voting during the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20, 2021 (S. Gh. voted once at 12:08pm with his passport at polling station 23/29 in the city of Vanadzor, and on the same day, at 7:53pm, under the influence of alcohol, he made another attempt to register to vote with the same passport, but, under circumstances beyond his will, he didn’t finish the crime since the voter registration device recorded the attempt).

On July 23, 2021, the prosecutor conducting court management of the criminal case approved the indictment and sent it to the Court of General Jurisdiction of Lori Province for examination on the merits.”