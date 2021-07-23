Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani shootings are of criminal nature, pose a real danger for life of civilian population

Today, on July 23, 2021, the RA Human Rights Defender’s Office has received alarming complaints that Azerbaijani armed forces have started shootings near villages Kut, Sotk and Azat of the Gegharkunik province. This what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
"The shootings are heard in Kut, Sotk և Azat villages.
According to the information received, shootings started at 17:00 and have continued with interruptions. Shootings are from different caliber weapons and intensive, directed to the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces.
The Azerbaijani military positions are located near the Kut village, about 3 km away from the village, in the sovereign territory of Armenia.
The RA Human Rights Defender specifically states that the Azerbaijani shootings are of criminal nature, pose a real danger for life, health and other vital rights of the civilian population. They destroy peace and security of civilians.
The criminality of the shootings is obvious against the background of Azerbaijani shootings in other bordering parts of RA, near communities and is also proved by the fact that as a result of already regular shootings three servicemen of the RA Armed Forces were wounded near Kut today."