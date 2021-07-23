Ukraine-Armenians plan to expand network of electric vehicle charging stations in Armenia

The social project of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine to open electric vehicle charging stations in Armenia is expanding its geography.
Initiator/coordinator of the Union’s social project Roman Chobanyan told AnalitikaUA.net that the Armenians of Ukraine plan to build another 15 electric vehicle charging stations in cities across Armenia.
According to him, in the first stage, the Union plans to set up 10 electric vehicle charging stations in Yerevan and 5 in Armenia’s provinces.
As is known, the Union of Armenians of Ukraine is carrying out its project to open electric vehicle charging stations in Armenia. The initiative was carried out in Tavush Province of Armenia in 2019.
AnalitikaUA.net also recalled that a grove for skaters will be opened at Oval Park in Yerevan as the Union’s gift to Yerevan.