Ukraine-Armenians plan to expand network of electric vehicle charging stations in Armenia

Exclusive footage of Azerbaijani soldier who severely beat his fellow serviceman in Karvachar

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani shootings are of criminal nature, pose a real danger for life of civilian population

Armenia MFA responds to Ilham Aliyev's recent statements

ARF-D member: This petition shows that, unfortunately, there are political prisoners in Armenia

Digest: Baku 'trials' Armenian POWs, Azerbaijan constructing military roads on Armenia border

Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation devoted to snap elections of local self-government bodies

Head of Armenia's Kut village: Intensive firing continues as we speak, ambulance truck drove up to the military posts

Baku reports death of officer of Azerbaijan Armed Forces in Karvachar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan Armed Forces open fire at military posts in Gegharkunik sector, 3 Armenians injured

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Egypt President on Revolution Day

Yerevan citizens holding petition demanding release of heads of communities of Syunik Province, also address ombudsman

Azerbaijan Armed Forces' General Staff has new chief

Armenia acting PM appoints new deputy environment minister

Armenia President congratulates Italian counterpart on his birthday

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in Varanda

Armenia President in Japan, visits Shibusawa Eiichi Memorial Foundation

Armenia Justice Ministry, French University sign MOU

Armenia acting emergency situations minister meets with employees of department

US Ambassador to Armenia discusses efforts to help families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council’s temporarily suspended chairman sues it

Why liquefied gas price on sharp rise in Armenia?

Turkey company to construct railway in Azerbaijan-occupied Shushi of Artsakh

Armenian POWs continue to be ‘sentenced’ in Azerbaijan

No new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia driver, 35, dies in car explosion near Georgia border

Russia FM, CSTO chief discuss situation in organization's zone of responsibility

Armenia receives respectable rankings in international indices assessing investment climate

Artsakh MFA: Proactive diplomacy is of particular importance

Pashinyan to Al-Sisi: Armenia welcomes EEU-Egypt talks on free trade agreement

Azerbaijan constructing 700km military roads on Armenia border, says Aliyev

Armenia acting FM at UN: Some Karabakh regions seized as result of use of force were ethnically cleansed

Aliyev says he discussed ‘Zangezur Corridor’ with Putin

221 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Victoria Nuland: Turkey's role in hostilities in Karabakh exacerbated regional tension

Critical to take urgent steps to secure vaccines for people living in conflict zones, says Armenia acting FM

Ambassador Lacote: France will consider Armenia's petition in defense sector

Another charity by Mikayel Vardanyan has been discovered

CIA chief: Taliban probably in strongest military position that they've been in since 2001

Israel strengthens relations with Cyprus, Greece amid Turkey statements

Colombia arrests 10 people accused of taking part in attack on president's helicopter

Newspaper: Strict security measures taken in Armenia legislature

Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary mandate is given to those involved in criminal cases

22 inmates killed in clashes between rival gangs in 2 Ecuador prisons

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities must be held accountable, compensate for damage caused to our villagers

25-year-old employee of Armenia ex-MP's company dies in hospital after car accident

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning

Armenia MOD: Monthly payment of AMD 300,000 is terminated in case body of missing soldier is identified and buried

Remains of Armenia soldier Isahak Simonyan declared missing in action during 44-day Karabakh war are found

168.am: Brawl takes place in building of Armenia's State Supervision Service, chief not commenting

Karabakh Ombudsman: Resident of Aygestan village crosses over to sector under Azerbaijani control

Azerbaijan President demands compensation from companies that extracted gold in Karabakh

Baku announces end of sham "trial", 13 Armenian POWs "sentenced" to 6 years in prison

Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss unblocking of transport and economic links in the region

Russian MFA: Immediate launch of activities for demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border may ensure de-escalation

Taliban claims it controls nearly 90% of Afghanistan's borders

Turkey sells kamikaze drones to another country for the first time

July 22 digest: Pashinyan talks Azerbaijani provocations near border, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for deceased soldiers in Mataghis were fruitless

Armenia's Pashinyan holds phone talks with Vladimir Putin

Nearly 350 apartments to be exploited at the end of this year in Karabakh's Stepanakert alone

Armenian ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan to be head of 'Armenia' bloc's parliamentary faction

Armenia Central Electoral Commission declares Aug. 2 as date for convening first parliamentary session

Armenia Central Electoral Commission approves record on provision of mandates to Members of Parliament

Armenia acting PM: Potential of construction firms doesn't allow for implementation of projects

Armenian government exempts company importing raw material for military helmets production from customs duty

Armenia acting economy minister: Government has to bring shepherds from other countries

US and Germany announce Nord Stream 2 agreement

Armenian information security expert: Armenia is being exposed to cyberattacks at state level

Armenia government allocates more than $18m to reconstruct over 50km roads

TALK TIME: Analyst says Armenia will be split into two zones (Russia and Turkey) in case ill-fated treaty is signed

Advisor to Armenia acting PM sacked

Azerbaijan prohibiting Armenian clergymen and pilgrims from entering Dadivank Monastery

Acting premier on Armenia COVID-19 situation: I hope we will not go to lockdowns at all

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: COVID-19 and war didn't allow for repatriation "boom"

France Ambassador to Armenia visits Metsamor Historical-Archaeological Museum-Reserve

Armenia revenue committee chief: Continuous growth trend of jobs continued in June as well

Flood damage in Belgium exceeds € 10 billion

Two Azerbaijanis injured in land mine explosion in Karabakh

ECtHR issues Badalyan v. Azerbaijan case decision, confirms torture and illegal imprisonment

Deputy health minister on Armenia coronavirus situation: Growth trend will continue in coming days

Two planes crash at Dubai airport

Well-known Armenia businessman’s brother arrested

Armenia acting premier: Some of our reforms are being taken advantage of

Armenia Syunik provincial governor’s son declared wanted

Azerbaijan sentences Russian Armenian to 10 years in prison

Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's provocative steps, maximalist aspirations pose new threats to Armenia, Artsakh

Acting PM congratulates opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs on entering parliament

Armenia government delegation to head for Russia

Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Karabakh

Armenia Ararat Province governor : No panic in Yeraskh village

225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Biden again calls on democratic countries to oppose authoritarianism

Non-scheduled direct flights to be operated between Lyon, Yerevan

World oil prices dropping

World Tourism Organization announces record-breaking crisis in history

Newspaper: Artsakh Defense Army commander to be changed?

Newspaper: How will issue of Armenia parliament’s opposition vice-speaker be resolved?

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: What happened in October-November will haunt this political team

Armenia "I Have Honor" bloc leader: We will be tough opposition in parliament