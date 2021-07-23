Exclusive footage of Azerbaijani soldier who severely beat his fellow serviceman in Karvachar

An Azerbaijani serviceman severely beat his fellow serviceman in Karvachar. Armenpress news agency has an exclusive video showing the beating in the Karvachar sector of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan had issued a press release stating that an Azerbaijani serviceman had allegedly died from the gunshot fired by the Armenian side’s sniper in the Karvachar sector of the border, but the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that on July 23 shootings were recorded at an Azerbaijani foothold that might have been conditioned by a dispute that Azerbaijani soldiers got into.
The video shows the same foothold where the shootings were recorded.