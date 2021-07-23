News
Saturday
July 24
News
Armenia MOD: Situation on border is currently calm, gunshots are heard at certain intervals
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At this moment, the situation in the Gegharkunik sector of the Armenia-Azerbaijani border is calm, and sometimes certain gunshots are heard at certain intervals, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported that today at around 5pm the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire at the Armenian military posts located in the Gegharkunik Province sector of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. This was preceded by fire opened at Azerbaijani combat footholds that might be due to a dispute that Azerbaijani soldiers got into. Evidence of this is the fact that the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in its press release, states that an Azerbaijani soldier died after the fire opened by the Armenian side. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia declares that it hasn’t countered until the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire at the Armenian border guards.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
