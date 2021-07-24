News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 24
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Arrested Armenia MPs should be released immediately, says lawyer
Newspaper: Arrested Armenia MPs should be released immediately, says lawyer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

 

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Yesterday the CEC [(Central Electoral Commission)] drew up a record on registering the MPs of the [new] National Assembly [(NA)] and allocating [their parliamentary] mandates. It was also announced that the first session of the newly elected National Assembly will be convened on August 2, 2021, at 10:00.

It is noteworthy that two people who became MPs from the [electoral] list of the [opposition] "Armenia" bloc are currently under arrest. We are talking about the former mayor of Meghri [city], Mkhitar Zakaryan, and the mayor of Sisian [city], Artur Sargsyan. By receiving a parliamentary mandate, they actually gain parliamentary immunity.

In that case, what legal process should follow after the CEC decision on registering the MPs of the National Assembly and allocating mandates? In a conversation with Past, lawyer, NA [new] MP Aram Vardevanyan [from the “Armenia” bloc] notes that the mentioned persons should be released immediately, the pretrial measure [of theirs] should be lifted, and the prosecutor's office should be its initiator.

Also, Vardevanyan added that later the prosecutor's office can petition to the National Assembly on the matter of depriving the mentioned persons of their liberty, but in terms of current [criminal] cases, there are no legal procedures for the matter of continuing the criminal prosecution, therefore, criminal cases are subject to being dropped in all such situations.

By the way, let us add that if the leader of the "Armenia" bloc, RA second President Robert Kocharyan had taken the [parliamentary] mandate, he also would have had [parliamentary] immunity, and the criminal prosecution [against him] would have automatically been dropped. However, as it is known, Kocharyan decided not to take the parliamentary mandate.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia local elections in fall to be heated
The authorities want to use the "steel mandate" bluff again…
 Newspaper: Strict security measures taken in Armenia legislature
One can only guess what the authorities are afraid of…
 Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary mandate is given to those involved in criminal cases
The regulation [for prosecuting] is different in the case of MPs…
 Newspaper: How will issue of Armenia parliament’s opposition vice-speaker be resolved?
Third President Serzh Sargsyan wants that position to be filled by unknown and very young woman, Anna Mkrtchyan…
 Newspaper: Armenia envoys get frank on their closed online chat
The dissident ambassador was not allowed to stay in office even for a day more…
 Newspaper: On what arguments Armenia Constitutional Court made decision?
That the snap elections to the National Assembly were not declared invalid…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos