Biden permits allocating $100m to help Afghanistan refugees

US President Joe Biden has allowed the allocation of $100 million to help Afghan refugees, the White House informed in a memorandum.
“Such assistance may be provided on a bilateral or multilateral basis as appropriate, including through contributions to international organizations and through funding to other nongovernmental organizations, governments, and United States departments and agencies,” the memorandum adds, in particular.
Nearly 2,500 Afghans can now apply for US Special Immigrant Visas.