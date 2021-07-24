News
Names announced of Armenia soldiers wounded during Gegharkunik Province shootout with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At around 5pm on Friday, conscript Arman Atasyan, as well as contract soldiers Lernik Navoyan and Yurik Ohanyan sustained gunshot wounds as a result of a shootout with the adversary—Azerbaijani—, while on combat duty at the outpost of military unit located near Kut village of Gegharkunik Province, the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported.

They were taken to the Gegharkunik garrison hospital where doctors said Atasyan was in severe condition.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the incident.

The criminal investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
