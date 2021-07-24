Search for remains of fallen Armenians continues in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – The search for the remains of servicemen, volunteers, reservists, and civilians killed and considered missing during the hostilities continues Saturday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), informed the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
The service will later provide information about the results.
As a result of search operations ever since the ceasefire last November, a total of 1,615 such remains have been retrieved from the currently-Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh.