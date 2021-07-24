Armenia acting PM Pashinyan attends last farewell ceremony for Djivan Gasparyan

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, along with his wife Anna Hakobyan, was on hand at Saturday’s farewell ceremony—at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan—for world-famous duduk player Djivan Gasparyan. This was reported by the staff of the government of Armenia.
As reported earlier, many cultural, public, and political figures as well as relatives said their last goodbyes to Gasparyan on Saturday.
His body will be laid to eternal rest, on the same day, at the Komitas Pantheon of the Armenian capital.
Djivan Gasparyan had passed away on July 6 at the age of 92.