News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 24
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia army General Staff chief receives Bulgaria military attaché
Armenia army General Staff chief receives Bulgaria military attaché
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, on Saturday received Lieutenant Colonel Yancho Komitov, the military attaché of the Bulgarian embassy in Yerevan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

Davtyan thanked the Bulgarian military attaché for his effective work during his mission in Armenia over the past four years and his contribution to the strengthening of Armenian-Bulgarian military cooperation, and wished him success in his future endeavors.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos