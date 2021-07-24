Armenia army General Staff chief receives Bulgaria military attaché

YEREVAN. – The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, on Saturday received Lieutenant Colonel Yancho Komitov, the military attaché of the Bulgarian embassy in Yerevan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.
Davtyan thanked the Bulgarian military attaché for his effective work during his mission in Armenia over the past four years and his contribution to the strengthening of Armenian-Bulgarian military cooperation, and wished him success in his future endeavors.