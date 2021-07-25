French President calls actions of French protesters cynical

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the demonstrations against the introduction of sanitary passes and mandatory vaccination of medical personnel.
The head of state spoke at the main hospital in Papeete (Tahiti) during a four-day working visit to French Polynesia, where he was greeted by protesters, TASS reported.
No freedom is possible without fulfilling certain responsibilities, he noted adding that if a person wants to be free, if he respects and loves other people, then the only thing he should do is get vaccinated, refusing to do so is irresponsible behavior and selfishness.
Earlier, the French Senate approved a law on the introduction of compulsory vaccination of medical personnel, firefighters, and a number of military categories. This week, it became necessary to show a health pass to access events with more than 50 participants. It is envisaged to significantly expand its application.