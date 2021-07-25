News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 25
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
French President calls actions of French protesters cynical
French President calls actions of French protesters cynical
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the demonstrations against the introduction of sanitary passes and mandatory vaccination of medical personnel.

The head of state spoke at the main hospital in Papeete (Tahiti) during a four-day working visit to French Polynesia, where he was greeted by protesters, TASS reported.

No freedom is possible without fulfilling certain responsibilities, he noted adding that if a person wants to be free, if he respects and loves other people, then the only thing he should do is get vaccinated, refusing to do so is irresponsible behavior and selfishness.

Earlier, the French Senate approved a law on the introduction of compulsory vaccination of medical personnel, firefighters, and a number of military categories. This week, it became necessary to show a health pass to access events with more than 50 participants. It is envisaged to significantly expand its application.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
166 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
166 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Armenia per day...
 One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,936 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 250 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And seven more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 No new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,935 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
 Acting premier on Armenia COVID-19 situation: I hope we will not go to lockdowns at all
It is clear that the coronavirus will accompany us for a long time because…
 Deputy health minister on Armenia coronavirus situation: Growth trend will continue in coming days
We have already had more than 200 indicators of coronavirus spread for two days, noted the acting PM…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos