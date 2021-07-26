Record frosts in Africa

In southern Africa, colds were recorded, abnormal for this region. Snow continues to fall in several cities in South Africa, and roads have been blocked due to icy conditions, the South African meteorological service reports on its official Twitter page.
The report notes that on the night of July 24, historical records of minimum temperature were broken in 19 regions of the country. In the city of Kimberley and surrounding areas, the frost reached minus 9.9 degrees. Forecasters said that such low temperatures have never been in this region.
The current frosts came to southern Africa from Antarctica.