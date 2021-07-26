US: 430 people die in shooting incidents in a week

In the United States, a record number of people have died in shooting incidents, ABC television company reported with reference to data collected by the research organization Gun Violence Archive.
According to the company, at least 915 skirmishes with the use of firearms took place in the country over the course of seven days.
At least 430 people died, more than a thousand residents were injured of varying severity. At the same time, the number of victims and victims of such incidents in the United States is growing every month.
Shooting incidents claimed the lives of more than 43,000 Americans in 2020, according to researchers.
This is the maximum indicator for the entire time since the beginning of the observations. In 2021, already 24,000 people became victims of firearms in the country.
According to ABC estimates, this year's mortality rates will exceed all previous ones, Lenta reports.