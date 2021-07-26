News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 26
USD
482.52
EUR
569.28
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
569.28
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
US: 430 people die in shooting incidents in a week
US: 430 people die in shooting incidents in a week
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

In the United States, a record number of people have died in shooting incidents, ABC television company reported with reference to data collected by the research organization Gun Violence Archive.

According to the company, at least 915 skirmishes with the use of firearms took place in the country over the course of seven days.

At least 430 people died, more than a thousand residents were injured of varying severity. At the same time, the number of victims and victims of such incidents in the United States is growing every month.

Shooting incidents claimed the lives of more than 43,000 Americans in 2020, according to researchers.

This is the maximum indicator for the entire time since the beginning of the observations. In 2021, already 24,000 people became victims of firearms in the country.

According to ABC estimates, this year's mortality rates will exceed all previous ones, Lenta reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia court rejects motion filed by Kajaran mayor's attorneys, they leave courtroom
Paramazyan is charged with...
 Bodies of 37-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son found in apartment in Armenia's Gyumri (PHOTO)
The local investigation department is...
 Russia-based Armenian citizen's 15-year-old son dies in car accident in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province (PHOTO)
According to shamshyan.com, Rafayelyan and...
 3 people killed in series of shootings in Seattle
Law enforcement officers, separating the fighters...
 Armenian wounded soldier regains consciousness, nothing threatens his life
“Thank God, he has already regained consciousness, he is talking…
 Armenia serviceman, 35, dies in Ararat Province road accident
The car he was driving crashed into a roadside tree and turned upside down…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos