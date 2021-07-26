News
Armenia acting environment minister introduces his newly appointed deputy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Acting Minister of Environment of Armenia Romanos Petrosyan today introduced the staff to his newly appointed deputy minister. This is stated on the official website of the Ministry of Environment.

Introducing Gayane Gabrielyan, the acting minister particularly emphasized the newly appointed deputy minister’s longstanding work experience and professional skills that will help make the ministry’s work more effective.

Expressing gratitude to the acting Prime Minister and the acting minister for their trust, Gabrielyan expressed willingness to invest her knowledge and experience for sustainable development of the environment.

Gabrielyan is also trusted to coordinate the activities of four departments, two state non-commercial organizations and a project implementation unit for nature protection.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
