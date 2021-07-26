News
Bodies of 37-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son found in apartment in Armenia's Gyumri (PHOTO)
Bodies of 37-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son found in apartment in Armenia's Gyumri (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A cruel and tragic incident took place in Shirak Province of Armenia today. At around 12:40pm the 911 Operational Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Services received an alarm according to which the resident of an apartment in Gyumri wasn’t opening the door and answering phone calls.

According to shamshyan.com, a firefighting-rescue squad promptly arrived at the apartment, opened the door and found the bodies of a mother and her son in the bedroom.

The local investigation department is preparing a report. Police and investigators are working on identifying the deceased.

According to shamshyan.com, the mother was 37 years old, and the son — 9 years old.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
