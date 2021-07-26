Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased by 5% compared to the same period in 2020.

This is evidenced by the data released by the State Statistics Committee of Armenia. Note that the comparison is made with the period when a lockdown was in effect in the country since mid-March, the gradual softening of which began on May 18.

Only the growth in June in comparison with the same month last year was 8%.

The volume of industrial production in January-June compared to the same period in 2020 increased by 2.1%, gross agricultural output - by 6.8%, construction - by 10.8%.

Trade turnover in January-June increased by 8%, and the volume of services rendered (excluding trade) - by 2.7%.

In January-June 2021, the consumer price index increased by 5.7%, the price index for industrial products - by 10%, the volume of electricity production - by 0.5%.

The volume of foreign trade turnover in January-June of this year increased by 13.4% compared to the same period last year, only in June the growth in comparison with the same month last year amounted to 20.1%.

Exports from Armenia in January-June increased by 23.3%, while imports - by 7.9%.