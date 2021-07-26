News
Monday
July 26
Armenian POWs Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan face up to 15 years in Azerbaijani prison
Armenian POWs Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan face up to 15 years in Azerbaijani prison
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan, who are captives in Azerbaijan, face up to 15 years in prison, Azerbaijani mass media reported.

The trial is presided over by Judge Ali Mamedov, and the prosecutor has read the indictment, according to which the convicts acted in conspiracy and crossed the state border of Azerbaijan for the purpose of spying.

The acts under articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (illegally keeping weapons, spying, creating an armed group, trespassing the border) are incriminated to the accused.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
