Armenia acting PM in a closed meeting with newly elected MPs of ruling party

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is in a meeting with the deputies of the Civil Contract faction of the newly elected National Assembly at the headquarters of the political party.

Before the meeting, deputy of the faction Hrachya Hakobyan confirmed the news about the meeting with the MPs and added that he isn’t aware of the agenda.

Asked if the nominations for chairpersons of the parliamentary standing committees will be discussed, Hakobyan said the political party has already stated that people can nominate themselves or others can nominate them. Hakobyan didn’t rule out a discussion on border-related issues.

It is already clear that Alen Simonyan will be Speaker of the National Assembly, and Ruben Rubinyan and Hakob Arshakyan (both of them are members of Civil Contract Party) will be the Deputy Speakers.

The opposition Deputy Speaker is still unknown.