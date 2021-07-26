Armenia Investigative Committee chairman is on working visit to Syunik Province

The Investigation Department of Syunik Province of Armenia today held a session chaired by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Argishti Kyaramyan.
During the session, Kyaramyan introduced newly appointed Head of the Investigation Department of Syunik Province Mr. Margaryan.
As reported the Investigative Committee, Kyaramyan attached importance to improvement of the quality of investigations, calling the attendees’ attention to the effective organizing of the fight against crime and touching upon the increase of effectiveness of work.