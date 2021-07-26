Karabakh Defense Army: Relatively stable situation still maintained on line of contact of Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces

The news spread on social networks according to which there is allegedly firing between Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers at the military posts located in Kashatagh and Armenian military posts are being attacked by units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Martuni sector, is inaccurate, as reported the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The Defense Army of Artsakh also reported that relatively stable situation is still maintained at the military posts in Kashatagh and in the Martuni sector, as well as in the other sectors of the line of contact of the conflicting forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.