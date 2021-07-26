News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 26
USD
482.52
EUR
569.28
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
569.28
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Karabakh Defense Army: Relatively stable situation still maintained on line of contact of Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces
Karabakh Defense Army: Relatively stable situation still maintained on line of contact of Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The news spread on social networks according to which there is allegedly firing between Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers at the military posts located in Kashatagh and Armenian military posts are being attacked by units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Martuni sector, is inaccurate, as reported the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The Defense Army of Artsakh also reported that relatively stable situation is still maintained at the military posts in Kashatagh and in the Martuni sector, as well as in the other sectors of the line of contact of the conflicting forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Alen Simonyan: Armenia parliament to set up committee for probe into 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh
When told that the opposition has...
 US Ambassador to Armenia visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the...
 Head of Karabakh's Machkalashen: Resident has been returned from captivity through Russian peacekeepers' mediation
According to Avanesyan, the resident is...
 Armenian POWs Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan face up to 15 years in Azerbaijani prison
The acts under articles of the...
 Karabakh Ombudsman: 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village captured
The Office of the Human Rights Defender continues to...
 No government official has met with the relatives of missing Armenian servicemen yet
This morning, the relatives...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos