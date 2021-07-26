News
Armenia court rejects motion filed by Kajaran mayor's attorneys, they leave courtroom
Armenia court rejects motion filed by Kajaran mayor's attorneys, they leave courtroom
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A little while ago, the first instance court rejected the motion that the attorneys of Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan had submitted for the self-recusal of Judge Armen Danielyan.

Earlier, attorneys Lusine Sahakyan and Yervand Varosyan had declared that if the judge rejected the motion for self-recusal, they wouldn’t attend the examination of the appeal. After the motion was rejected, they left the courtroom and mentioned that the chairman of the first instance court had no right to inscribe the appeal to any judge, especially Armen Danielyan. According to them, the case is inscribed through a computer, but the National Security Service had seized the computers.

According to Sahakyan, by law, even if there is an insurmountable force, the chairman of a court has no right to inscribe a case to a judge based on his desire.

Paramazyan is charged with giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter’s free will.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
