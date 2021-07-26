Alen Simonyan: Armenia's acting Deputy PM and ex-parliamentary speaker will continue to serve on ruling party's board

Alen Simonyan: Armenia parliament to set up committee for probe into 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia MOD, Armenia acting defense minister discuss ensuring of regional security

Civil Contract Party and 'Armenia' bloc take parliamentary mandates, 'I Have Honor' bloc to take them tomorrow

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fired at Yeraskh from time to time, but not intensively during the day

Ambassador visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says US rejects use of force in the case of demarcation

US Ambassador to Armenia visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Digest: Azerbaijanis open fire near Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian captured in Karabakh

Armenia court rejects motion filed by Kajaran mayor's attorneys, they leave courtroom

Bodies of 37-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son found in apartment in Armenia's Gyumri (PHOTO)

Karabakh Defense Army: Relatively stable situation still maintained on line of contact of Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman is on working visit to Syunik Province

Ameriabank. The Largest Taxpayer among Armenian Banks according to the Results of the Second Quarter of 2021

Head of Karabakh's Machkalashen: Resident has been returned from captivity through Russian peacekeepers' mediation

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council rejects motion to subject Ruben Vardazaryan to disciplinary liability

Armenia acting PM in a closed meeting with newly elected MPs of ruling party

Armenian POWs Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan face up to 15 years in Azerbaijani prison

Session of Armenia's newly elected parliament to be held on Aug. 2, 7 items on agenda

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

Russia-based Armenian citizen's 15-year-old son dies in car accident in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province (PHOTO)

US: 430 people die in shooting incidents in a week

Over 40 civilians killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

Armenia acting environment minister introduces his newly appointed deputy

Karabakh Ombudsman: 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village captured

No government official has met with the relatives of missing Armenian servicemen yet

Cicilline and Bilirakis lead Congress campaign to block US drone technology transfers to Turkey

MO: Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Ararat provinces

Coronavirus in Armenia: 3 new deaths

Bitcoin price nears $ 40,000

Record frosts in Africa

3 people killed in series of shootings in Seattle

Oil is getting cheaper

Armenian wounded soldier regains consciousness, nothing threatens his life

French President calls actions of French protesters cynical

UK national debt tops £ 2.2 trillion

Clash between Yemeni government forces and Houthis leaves 17 people killed

French Senate approves new measures to fight COVID-19

166 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Vatican reveals its real estate holdings

Taliban ‘shadow’ district governor killed in Afghanistan

Armenia Police ban signature campaign demanding Syunik Province community leaders’ release

One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party delegation meets with Canada special envoy to Armenia

Armenia employers’ union chair: Many investment projects in progress

Russia’s Lavrov speaks on situation with declaration against Christianophobia in OSCE

Armenia army General Staff chief receives Bulgaria military attaché

Employers’ union chairman: Migrant workers can now receive same salary in Armenia

Armenia acting PM Pashinyan attends last farewell ceremony for Djivan Gasparyan

Biden permits allocating $100m to help Afghanistan refugees

Djivan Gasparyan's body seen off with applause from Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan

Search for remains of fallen Armenians continues in Artsakh

Armenia employers’ union chairman: There is business revival in country since this year

Tourist bus crashes in Russia, 2 dead

Armenia President in Japan, attends official reception hosted by Emperor Naruhito

250 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia serviceman, 35, dies in Ararat Province road accident

Yerevan bidding last farewell to Djivan Gasparyan

Names announced of Armenia soldiers wounded during Gegharkunik Province shootout with Azerbaijan

Deputy Secretary Sherman to lead US delegation in talks with Russia

Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus

Brazil twin sisters killed live on Instagram

Newspaper: Armenia local elections in fall to be heated

MOD: Air defense stopped attempt to enter Armenia airspace by drone from Azerbaijan border

Newspaper: Arrested Armenia MPs should be released immediately, says lawyer

Telegram channel: Armenia air defense shoots down Azerbaijan drone

Ankara rejects UN Security Council chairman's statement condemning Turkey's position on Cyprus

Armenia MOD: Situation on border is currently calm, gunshots are heard at certain intervals

Opel and Volkswagen drivers collide in Armenia's Lori Province, child of 7-months pregnant and injured woman dies

Funeral of Haitian president held

Armenia acting culture minister receives representatives of State Chamber Musical Theater of Yerevan

Hundreds of Slovakian protesters shot with tear gas

Armenia court receives another case of double voting recorded during snap parliamentary elections

Ukraine-Armenians plan to expand network of electric vehicle charging stations in Armenia

Exclusive footage of Azerbaijani soldier who severely beat his fellow serviceman in Karvachar

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani shootings are of criminal nature, pose a real danger for life of civilian population

Armenia MFA responds to Ilham Aliyev's recent statements

ARF-D member: This petition shows that, unfortunately, there are political prisoners in Armenia

Digest: Baku 'trials' Armenian POWs, Azerbaijan constructing military roads on Armenia border

Karabakh Security Council Secretary holds consultation devoted to snap elections of local self-government bodies

Head of Armenia's Kut village: Intensive firing continues as we speak, ambulance truck drove up to the military posts

Baku reports death of officer of Azerbaijan Armed Forces in Karvachar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan Armed Forces open fire at military posts in Gegharkunik sector, 3 Armenians injured

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Egypt President on Revolution Day

Yerevan citizens holding petition demanding release of heads of communities of Syunik Province, also address ombudsman

Azerbaijan Armed Forces' General Staff has new chief

Armenia acting PM appoints new deputy environment minister

Armenia President congratulates Italian counterpart on his birthday

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in Varanda

Armenia President in Japan, visits Shibusawa Eiichi Memorial Foundation

Armenia Justice Ministry, French University sign MOU

Armenia acting emergency situations minister meets with employees of department

US Ambassador to Armenia discusses efforts to help families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council’s temporarily suspended chairman sues it

Why liquefied gas price on sharp rise in Armenia?

Turkey company to construct railway in Azerbaijan-occupied Shushi of Artsakh

Armenian POWs continue to be ‘sentenced’ in Azerbaijan

No new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia driver, 35, dies in car explosion near Georgia border

Russia FM, CSTO chief discuss situation in organization's zone of responsibility

Armenia receives respectable rankings in international indices assessing investment climate