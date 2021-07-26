Alen Simonyan: Armenia parliament to set up committee for probe into 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh

First of all, we discussed our future activities in parliament, as well as how the parliament will work with the government, and we decided that a parliamentary committee will be set up in order to lead a probe into the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh]. This is what Alen Simonyan told reporters after the meeting of acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and deputies of the Civil Contract faction of the newly elected parliament at the headquarters of Civil Contract Party.
“We believe representatives of the extra-parliamentary opposition also need to be represented in the committee. It’s very important to understand what legislative solutions will be provided in order to make sure they are a part of the committee. We’re talking about all extra-parliamentary forces,” he said.
When told that the opposition has declared many times that an objective investigation into the 44-day war can’t be conducted by the committee that will be set up by the incumbent authorities, Simonyan said the following: “The statements about objectivity and the opposition’s evaluations are evaluations that have been given before all elections. The people of Armenia gave the answers to all the questions about this on June 20. Nobody will ever dare to discuss the decision of the people of Armenia.”