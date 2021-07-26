Civil Contract Party and 'Armenia' bloc take parliamentary mandates, 'I Have Honor' bloc to take them tomorrow

Civil Contract Party and the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc have taken their parliamentary mandates.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Spokesperson of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Hermine Harutyunyan said the following: “Civil Contract Party’s plenipotentiary representative Vahagn Hovakimyan and ‘Armenia’ bloc’s plenipotentiary representative Vahagn Matinyan took their parliamentary mandates from the Central Electoral Commission, while the representative of the ‘I Have Honor’ bloc informed that the bloc will take the parliamentary mandates tomorrow.”

The new Armenian parliament will have 107 deputies (71 deputies of Civil Contract Party, 29 deputies of ‘Armenia’ bloc and 7 deputies of ‘I Have Honor’ bloc).

A few days ago, the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia approved the record on distribution of mandates and announced the names of the deputies.

There is no regulation for the transfer of mandates (the deputies can visit the Central Electoral Commission and take their mandates whenever they want).