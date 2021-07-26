Alen Simonyan: Armenia's acting Deputy PM and ex-parliamentary speaker will continue to serve on ruling party's board

At this moment, I can’t give any information. Both Mr. Avinyan and Mr. Mirzoyan are the founding members of Civil Contract Party and members of the political party’s board, and they will continue to serve on the board as active members of the political party. This is what Alen Simonyan told reporters after the meeting of acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and deputies of the Civil Contract faction of the newly elected parliament at the headquarters of Civil Contract Party when he was asked what positions acting Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and the already former Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan will hold.

As far as the composition of the government is concerned, Simonyan said he didn’t have any information about the changes in the structure.