2.2-magnitude earthquake felt 4 km southeast from Spitak city of Armenia's Lori Province
2.2-magnitude earthquake felt 4 km southeast from Spitak city of Armenia's Lori Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports that today at 6:59pm Armenia time the Seismological Network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service recorded a 2.2-magnitude earthquake 4 kilometers southeast from the city of Spitak of Lori Province, with a 10 km depth of the hotbed, with a 40.82o northern latitude and 44.31o eastern longitude.

The force of the underground shock in the epicenter was 2-3 points.

The earthquake was felt in the cities of Vanadzor and Spitak, as well as the Nor Khachakap and Arjahovit villages of Lori Province with a 2-point magnitude.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
