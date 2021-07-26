Armenia government official registers relatives of missing servicemen to meet with acting PM in turns

A government official has registered the relatives of missing servicemen to meet with acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in turns. This is what one of the relatives said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“We were told to be registered, but the date hasn’t been announced,” the relative added.
As reported earlier, the relatives of missing servicemen had been standing in front of the government building and demanding a meeting with acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan since morning. They didn’t let the mass media videotape the demonstration.