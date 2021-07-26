Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan Armed Forces beat resident of Karabakh's Machkalashen, right leg injured (PHOTO)

As reported earlier, the captured resident of Machkalashen village of Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been transferred to the Armenian side through the mediation of Russian peacekeeping forces.

The 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village, who found himself and was captured in a territory under the control of Azerbaijani Armed Forces and was later returned to Artsakh through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, was beaten and subjected to inhumane treatment in Azerbaijan, as a result of which, according to preliminary information, his right leg was injured. This is what Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“The citizen is currently at his house in the village. The Azerbaijani side continues its aggressive behavior and doesn’t miss the opportunity to torture and humiliate citizens who find themselves in the territories under their control. I call the attention of international organizations and the law-enforcement authorities of Artsakh.”

