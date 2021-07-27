News
One case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh: 130 tests performed in a day
One case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh: 130 tests performed in a day
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

As of 11:00 am on July 27, 1 new case of coronavirus disease has been confirmed in Artsakh.

The Artsakh Ministry of Health informs NEWS.am that 130 tests were performed in one day. Thus, the total number of tests in Artsakh has reached 28,129.

A total of 2,938 cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed. Since the beginning of 2021, 10,177 citizens have been screened for coronavirus laboratory detection, of which 955 have tested positive.

At present, 5 infected people are receiving inpatient treatment for coronavirus in Artsakh, and tetanus patients are receiving outpatient treatment at home.
This text available in   Հայերեն
