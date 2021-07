Leaders of South Korea and North Korea agree to restore ties

Armenian analyst: Baku's main goal is to have a corridor through Armenia

Digest: Armenian soldier commits suicide, US urges to reconsider visiting Armenia amid COVID-19

Armenia opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc to propose to set up standing parliamentary committee on Karabakh

TALK TIME: Tension in Armenia's Yeraskh may be linked to Turkish factor

Artur Vanetsyan will be leader of opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc's faction of Armenia parliament

Ambassador: As long-time partners, US values Armenia's dynamic, global diaspora

Dollar drops again, euro also falls in Armenia

Armenian serviceman who died from firearm injury was veteran of 44-day war in Karabakh (PHOTO)

Yerevan Brandy Factory initiates restoration works of main building's façade (PHOTOS)

'Armenia' bloc will announce unified candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker after discussions with 'I Have Honor'

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis

Armenia President meets with Japan Bank for International Cooperation Executive Managing Director

Karabakh representative: Armenia government has started solving housing issue for displaced citizens

Armenia acting economy minister to pay two-day visit to Georgia

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's idea of opening a corridor completely distorts content and purpose of trilateral statements

Artsakh rescuers conduct search operations near Mataghis

21,900 citizens of Armenia receive Russian citizenship in 6 months

Turkey speaks on recognition of Crimea as part of Russia

US State Department calls on its citizens to reconsider visiting Armenia, as well as not to go to Artsakh

New details on soldier's death case: He committed suicide

One case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh: 130 tests performed in a day

World oil prices are rising

Turkey has no intention to accept new migrants due to situation in Afghanistan

Soldier’s death circumstances are being clarified

Coronavirus in Armenia: 7 new deaths reported

US announces resumption of illegal immigrants accelerated deportation

Soldier killed in yet unknown circumstances, Artsakh Defense Army says

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

Armenia opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc: Nomination for deputy parliamentary speaker will depend on result of talks

Armenia President appoints new ambassadors to Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba, Turkmenistan and Egypt

Driver's head broken after Azerbaijanis throw stone at his head while he was driving in Armenia's Kut village

Armenia government official registers relatives of missing servicemen to meet with acting PM in turns

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan Armed Forces beat resident of Karabakh's Machkalashen, right leg injured (PHOTO)

2.2-magnitude earthquake felt 4 km southeast from Spitak city of Armenia's Lori Province

Alen Simonyan: Armenia's acting Deputy PM and ex-parliamentary speaker will continue to serve on ruling party's board

Alen Simonyan: Armenia parliament to set up committee for probe into 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia MOD, Armenia acting defense minister discuss ensuring of regional security

Civil Contract Party and 'Armenia' bloc take parliamentary mandates, 'I Have Honor' bloc to take them tomorrow

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fired at Yeraskh from time to time, but not intensively during the day

Ambassador visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says US rejects use of force in the case of demarcation

US Ambassador to Armenia visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Digest: Azerbaijanis open fire near Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian captured in Karabakh

Armenia court rejects motion filed by Kajaran mayor's attorneys, they leave courtroom

Bodies of 37-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son found in apartment in Armenia's Gyumri (PHOTO)

Karabakh Defense Army: Relatively stable situation still maintained on line of contact of Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman is on working visit to Syunik Province

Ameriabank. The Largest Taxpayer among Armenian Banks according to the Results of the Second Quarter of 2021

Head of Karabakh's Machkalashen: Resident has been returned from captivity through Russian peacekeepers' mediation

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council rejects motion to subject Ruben Vardazaryan to disciplinary liability

Armenia acting PM in a closed meeting with newly elected MPs of ruling party

Armenian POWs Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan face up to 15 years in Azerbaijani prison

Session of Armenia's newly elected parliament to be held on Aug. 2, 7 items on agenda

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

Russia-based Armenian citizen's 15-year-old son dies in car accident in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province (PHOTO)

US: 430 people die in shooting incidents in a week

Over 40 civilians killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

Armenia acting environment minister introduces his newly appointed deputy

Karabakh Ombudsman: 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village captured

No government official has met with the relatives of missing Armenian servicemen yet

Cicilline and Bilirakis lead Congress campaign to block US drone technology transfers to Turkey

MO: Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Ararat provinces

Coronavirus in Armenia: 3 new deaths

Bitcoin price nears $ 40,000

Record frosts in Africa

3 people killed in series of shootings in Seattle

Oil is getting cheaper

Armenian wounded soldier regains consciousness, nothing threatens his life

French President calls actions of French protesters cynical

UK national debt tops £ 2.2 trillion

Clash between Yemeni government forces and Houthis leaves 17 people killed

French Senate approves new measures to fight COVID-19

166 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Vatican reveals its real estate holdings

Taliban ‘shadow’ district governor killed in Afghanistan

Armenia Police ban signature campaign demanding Syunik Province community leaders’ release

One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party delegation meets with Canada special envoy to Armenia

Armenia employers’ union chair: Many investment projects in progress

Russia’s Lavrov speaks on situation with declaration against Christianophobia in OSCE

Armenia army General Staff chief receives Bulgaria military attaché

Employers’ union chairman: Migrant workers can now receive same salary in Armenia

Armenia acting PM Pashinyan attends last farewell ceremony for Djivan Gasparyan

Biden permits allocating $100m to help Afghanistan refugees

Djivan Gasparyan's body seen off with applause from Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan

Search for remains of fallen Armenians continues in Artsakh

Armenia employers’ union chairman: There is business revival in country since this year

Tourist bus crashes in Russia, 2 dead

Armenia President in Japan, attends official reception hosted by Emperor Naruhito

250 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia serviceman, 35, dies in Ararat Province road accident

Yerevan bidding last farewell to Djivan Gasparyan

Names announced of Armenia soldiers wounded during Gegharkunik Province shootout with Azerbaijan

Deputy Secretary Sherman to lead US delegation in talks with Russia

Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus

Brazil twin sisters killed live on Instagram

Newspaper: Armenia local elections in fall to be heated

MOD: Air defense stopped attempt to enter Armenia airspace by drone from Azerbaijan border

Newspaper: Arrested Armenia MPs should be released immediately, says lawyer

Telegram channel: Armenia air defense shoots down Azerbaijan drone