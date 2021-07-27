Armenian analyst: Baku's main goal is to have a corridor through Armenia

Baku’s main goal is to have a corridor through Armenia in order to ensure a link to Nakhchivan. This is what Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Aleksandr Iskandaryan told reporters today.
According to him, Azerbaijan wants to see a railway pass through the southern sector of Armenia. “It’s a nearly 40 km railway that will reach Turkey. Azerbaijan doesn’t want the road to be controlled by Armenians. This is Baku’s goal. However, we also need to understand that Azerbaijan is not too concerned about Armenia’s economic development and the opening of roads stretching from Armenia to the Russian Federation,” Iskandaryan noted.