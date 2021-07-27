News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 27
USD
482.28
EUR
568.13
RUB
6.53
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.28
EUR
568.13
RUB
6.53
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian analyst: Baku's main goal is to have a corridor through Armenia
Armenian analyst: Baku's main goal is to have a corridor through Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Baku’s main goal is to have a corridor through Armenia in order to ensure a link to Nakhchivan. This is what Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Aleksandr Iskandaryan told reporters today.

According to him, Azerbaijan wants to see a railway pass through the southern sector of Armenia. “It’s a nearly 40 km railway that will reach Turkey. Azerbaijan doesn’t want the road to be controlled by Armenians. This is Baku’s goal. However, we also need to understand that Azerbaijan is not too concerned about Armenia’s economic development and the opening of roads stretching from Armenia to the Russian Federation,” Iskandaryan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
TALK TIME: Tension in Armenia's Yeraskh may be linked to Turkish factor
The analyst stated that the tension in the...
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis
Between November 13, 2020 and...
 Karabakh representative: Armenia government has started solving housing issue for displaced citizens
In her turn, Head of the Department for...
 Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's idea of opening a corridor completely distorts content and purpose of trilateral statements
Speaking about the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021…
 Artsakh rescuers conduct search operations near Mataghis
The State Emergency Service of Artsakh will provide additional information on the results of the work…
 US State Department calls on its citizens to reconsider visiting Armenia, as well as not to go to Artsakh
In addition, the State Department in a statement urges its citizens…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos