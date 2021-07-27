News
Karabakh representative: Armenia government has started solving housing issue for displaced citizens
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

Armenia is starting to solve the problem with residency of citizens displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Deputy Chief of the Operational Headquarters of Artsakh in Armenia Sasun Savadyan stated during today’s press conference.

“Almost all the displaced citizens have come to the conclusion that they need to live on rent or with their relatives. As far as employment is concerned, the government pays every working citizen of Artsakh AMD 100,000 as salary and for training with an employer,” he said.

In her turn, Head of the Department for Pension Security and Other Monetary Fees at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Anahit Galstyan stated that the problem is with housing, not provision of financial assistance. She added that the governments of Armenia and Artsakh are carrying out joint activities for housing.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
