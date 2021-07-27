News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 27
USD
482.28
EUR
568.13
RUB
6.53
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.28
EUR
568.13
RUB
6.53
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar drops again, euro also falls in Armenia
Dollar drops again, euro also falls in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.28/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.24 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 568.13 (down by AMD 1.15), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 664.39 (down by AMD 1.25), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.53 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 393.3, AMD 27,913.29 and AMD 16,513.53, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan Brandy Factory initiates restoration works of main building's façade (PHOTOS)
“The Yerevan Brandy Company was lucky enough to...
 21,900 citizens of Armenia receive Russian citizenship in 6 months
It is almost 7.8 thousand people (or 1.6 times!) more than last year…
 Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%
Only the growth in June in comparison with the same month last year was 8%...
 Armenia acting PM: Potential of construction firms doesn't allow for implementation of projects
“Our analysis shows that the...
 Armenian government exempts company importing raw material for military helmets production from customs duty
Through the program, it is planned to...
 Armenia acting economy minister: Government has to bring shepherds from other countries
The Civil Contract Party garnered most of its...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos