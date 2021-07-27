News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 27
USD
482.28
EUR
568.13
RUB
6.53
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.28
EUR
568.13
RUB
6.53
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
'Armenia' bloc will announce unified candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker after discussions with 'I Have Honor'
'Armenia' bloc will announce unified candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker after discussions with 'I Have Honor'
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc will announce the unified candidate for Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly after discussions with the opposition ‘I Have Honor’ bloc. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, member of ‘Armenia’ bloc Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters today.

“We consider the ‘I Have Honor’ bloc our natural ally, and we will issue a statement in the next few days,” he stated.

According to the existing regulations, one of the three Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly needs to represent the opposition.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Central Electoral Commission declares Aug. 2 as date for convening first parliamentary session
Chairman of the CEC Tigran Mukuchyan stated that...
 Armenia Central Electoral Commission approves record on provision of mandates to Members of Parliament
Three of the representatives of the...
 Acting PM congratulates opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs on entering parliament
“By the decision of the Constitutional Court, it was once again recorded that the snap National Assembly (NA) elections in Armenia were held in accordance with the standards of democracy,” Pashinyan said…
 Robert Kocharyan comments on the reason why opposition 'Armenia' bloc lost
According to Kocharyan, ‘Armenia’ bloc’s goal was to...
 Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member doctor: I currently have two options
Armen Charchyan has been charged...
 Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member doctor comes out of prison
Charchyan was greeted by his colleagues, close circles, and attorneys…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos