'Armenia' bloc will announce unified candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker after discussions with 'I Have Honor'

The opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc will announce the unified candidate for Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly after discussions with the opposition ‘I Have Honor’ bloc. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, member of ‘Armenia’ bloc Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters today.
“We consider the ‘I Have Honor’ bloc our natural ally, and we will issue a statement in the next few days,” he stated.
According to the existing regulations, one of the three Deputy Speakers of the National Assembly needs to represent the opposition.