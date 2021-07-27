News
Tuesday
July 27
News
Tuesday
July 27
TALK TIME: Tension in Armenia's Yeraskh may be linked to Turkish factor
TALK TIME: Tension in Armenia's Yeraskh may be linked to Turkish factor
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


It would be wrong to view the situation in Yeraskh as a local phenomenon since it is the prelude to large regional political developments that will unfold in the future. This is what Turkologist Andranik Ispiryan said during Armenian News-NEWS.am’s TALK TIME show. According to him, there are some signals from Turkey.

The Turkologist noted that after the war, there is mainly tension in the Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia.

“At this moment, one gets the impression that the main threat comes from Nakhchivan. There haven’t been serious incidents in that sector for a long time,” Ispiryan said, adding that Turkey has been actively increasing its military presence and influence in Nakhchivan over the past few years.

The analyst stated that the tension in the direction of Yeraskh may be linked to the Turkish factor, which is targeted against the Armenian government. According to him, in this situation, Armenia needs to develop short-term and long-term action plans for cooperation with allies, possible adversaries and future cooperation with superpowers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
