Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis

During today’s searches conducted in Mataghis, rescuers of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) found and removed the remains of another Armenian serviceman, as reported the Service.
“The serviceman’s identity will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.
Between November 13, 2020 and July 27, 2021, the remains of a total of 1,616 servicemen were found after searches conducted in the territories of Artsakh seized by Azerbaijan. The State Service for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide further information about the future directions,” the press release reads.