Artur Vanetsyan will be leader of opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc's faction of Armenia parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Leader of the opposition ‘I Have Honor’ bloc, leader of Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan will be the head of ‘I Have Honor’ bloc’s parliamentary faction, while leader of the youth organization of the Republican Party of Armenia Hayk Mamijanyan will assume the duties of the faction’s secretary. This is what spokesperson of Homeland Party Sos Hakobyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, Hayk Konjoryan will be the head of the largest faction (the faction of Civil Contract Party), and the secretary of the faction will be Nazeni Baghdasaryan. Seyran Ohanyan will be the head of ‘Armenia’ bloc’s faction, and the latter’s secretary will be Artsvik Minasyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
