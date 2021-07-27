ArmLur.am: Close friend of candidate for Armenia parliamentary speaker to be chief of staff of parliament

Drastic changes have been made in the personnel of the National Assembly of Armenia, ArmLur.am reported.
According to ArmLur.am, Head of the Protocol Department of the National Assembly Artak Hovhannisyan will be dismissed and will start working at the Security Council when Ararat Mirzoyan is appointed Secretary of the Security Council.
It is already known that Vahan Naribekyan, who is a close friend of candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, will replace the current Chief of Staff-Secretary General of the Staff of the National Assembly Arnak Avetisyan. Deputy Chief of Staff Samvel Meliksetyan has already submitted his resignation letter.