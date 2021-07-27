Azerbaijan, Russia agree on cooperation for seasonal exchange of natural gas

Azerbaijan and Russia have agreed on cooperation for seasonal exchange of natural gas, based on a contract signed between Azercontract OJSC and Gazprom Group, TASS reported.
The contract envisages supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Russia in the summer, as well as supply of natural gas from Russia to Azerbaijan in the winter. The contract expires in 2023.
According to Azercontract, the amount of supplies will depend on the level of natural gas extraction and consumption in Azerbaijan during the months of summer.