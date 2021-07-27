News
Karabakh MFA: Baku is leading a terrorism policy
Karabakh MFA: Baku is leading a terrorism policy
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Baku is leading a terrorism policy against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and it can’t be described more precisely. This is what Foreign Minister of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Davit Babayan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, commenting on the situation created around the Armenian Dadivank Monastery occupied by Azerbaijan.

Babayan added that this doesn’t come as a surprise and that Baku has been leading a policy of aggression against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh for years.

Commenting on the recent statement that Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan made in his interview with MediaLab and in which he had informed about the four Armenian clergymen who were at Dadivank Monastery without shifts for a rather long time, Babayan said Azerbaijan isn’t even trying to conceal or justify such violations of human rights. “Baku’s statements on setting coronavirus restrictions are simply a cover-up. This was predictable since Azerbaijan is leading a policy of cultural genocide. The Azerbaijanis are destroying everything Armenian. It’s safe to say that the prevailing majority of Armenian cultural and architectural monuments located in the territories seized by Azerbaijan have simply been destroyed,” Babayan said, adding that the Azerbaijanis are actively trying to ‘Albanize’ Dadivank Monastery, but the presence of Armenian pilgrims and clergy is disrupting implementation of this policy.

In an interview with Medialab, Stepanyan declared that four Armenian clergymen have been at Dadivank Monastery for a rather long time and there hasn’t been a change of shifts.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
