Acting chairman of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council receives National Security Service Investigation Department head

By the assignment of the director of the National Security Service of Armenia, the acting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) received the head of the Investigation Department of the National Security Service, as reported on the official website of the SJC.
“During the meeting, the parties considered the possibility of restarting the automatic system of inscribing cases (interrupted as a result of seizure under a criminal case launched by the National Security Service) as soon as possible,” the press release reads.