Turkey discussing with Azerbaijan issue of ensuring security in Kabul
Turkey discussing with Azerbaijan issue of ensuring security in Kabul
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkey and Azerbaijan are discussing the issue of ensuring security in Kabul. This is what Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said during the first trilateral meeting of the parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey today, local mass media reported.

“I would like for the Taliban to refrain from implementing its goals so that the situation in Afghanistan is resolved,” he added.

Ankara has undertaken the initiative to assume management of the airport in Kabul following the pullout of US and NATO troops. Turkey has requested financial and material assistance for this. The talks between the US and Turkey over this issue continue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
