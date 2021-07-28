Ankara isn't hiding its interest in Zangezur corridor

Exchange rates in Armenia

Armenian soldier killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was veteran of 44-day war and from Armenia's Tavush Province

Armenian Senior Lieutenant who was killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was father of two minor children (PHOTOS)

Humanitarian Demining and Expertise Center representatives meet with residents of Armenia's Davit Bek village

Ankara and Islamabad express solidarity with Baku against Armenia

Ambassador: France is ready to consider all applications that Yerevan addresses

Baku prosecutor demands 16 years of imprisonment for each of Armenian POWs charged with espionage

Armenia Ombudsman: Threats of war are aimed at exerting influence on delimitation and demarcation of borders

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman receives Russia Ambassador

Armenia-Azerbaijan border: 4 people injured from Armenian side

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman briefs military attaché on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

2 Armenian prisoners sentenced to 15 years in Baku

At least 18 people killed in road traffic accident in northern India

Newspaper: Governor of Armenian Syunik province forced to resign

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani Armed Forces shoot in direction of 6 Armenian villages

Ambassador: France calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume political processes

Coronavirus in Armenia: the situation is getting worse

Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian defence ministers to hold meeting in Moscow

Armenian Defense Ministry reveals names of heroically killed soldiers

Turkey and Azerbaijan intend to create a joint Turkic army

President Sarkissian returns to Yerevan from Tokyo

Armenian Defense Ministry: Agreement reached on resuming ceasefire

Azerbaijan launches attack in the direction of Armenian positions: there are casualties on both sides

Ombudsman: Information about crimes of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will be sent to international structures

Defense Ministry: Two Armenian soldiers are wounded, the fate of five is being specified

Armenian Foreign Ministry: Yerevan uses all military-political tools against Baku

Azerbaijani units thrown back to their original positions

Ministry of Defense: Armenian side has three dead and two wounded

Turkey discussing with Azerbaijan issue of ensuring security in Kabul

Moscow court announces verdict for murderers of Armenian boxing champion Ashot Bolyan

There are reports that Armenian ecclesiastical complex in Deir ez-Zor is blown up (VIDEO)

Mass media: Russia MOD meets with Armenia acting defense minister in Moscow

Armenia patrol officers apprehend citizen on suspicion of battery, find out he is wanted for complicity in arbitrariness

Azerbaijan, Russia agree on cooperation for seasonal exchange of natural gas

ArmLur.am: Close friend of candidate for Armenia parliamentary speaker to be chief of staff of parliament

Acting chairman of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council receives National Security Service Investigation Department head

Karabakh MFA: Baku is leading a terrorism policy

Baku declares that "Zangezur corridor will become new corridor stretching from fraternal Pakistan to Turkey"

Turkish MPs planning to visit Shushi

Leaders of South Korea and North Korea agree to restore ties

Armenian analyst: Baku's main goal is to have a corridor through Armenia

Digest: Armenian soldier commits suicide, US urges to reconsider visiting Armenia amid COVID-19

Armenia opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc to propose to set up standing parliamentary committee on Karabakh

TALK TIME: Tension in Armenia's Yeraskh may be linked to Turkish factor

Artur Vanetsyan will be leader of opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc's faction of Armenia parliament

Ambassador: As long-time partners, US values Armenia's dynamic, global diaspora

Dollar drops again, euro also falls in Armenia

Armenian serviceman who died from firearm injury was veteran of 44-day war in Karabakh (PHOTO)

Yerevan Brandy Factory initiates restoration works of main building's façade (PHOTOS)

'Armenia' bloc will announce unified candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker after discussions with 'I Have Honor'

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis

Armenia President meets with Japan Bank for International Cooperation Executive Managing Director

Karabakh representative: Armenia government has started solving housing issue for displaced citizens

Armenia acting economy minister to pay two-day visit to Georgia

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's idea of opening a corridor completely distorts content and purpose of trilateral statements

Artsakh rescuers conduct search operations near Mataghis

21,900 citizens of Armenia receive Russian citizenship in 6 months

Turkey speaks on recognition of Crimea as part of Russia

US State Department calls on its citizens to reconsider visiting Armenia, as well as not to go to Artsakh

New details on soldier's death case: He committed suicide

One case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh: 130 tests performed in a day

World oil prices are rising

Turkey has no intention to accept new migrants due to situation in Afghanistan

Soldier’s death circumstances are being clarified

Coronavirus in Armenia: 7 new deaths reported

US announces resumption of illegal immigrants accelerated deportation

Soldier killed in yet unknown circumstances, Artsakh Defense Army says

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

Armenia opposition 'I Have Honor' bloc: Nomination for deputy parliamentary speaker will depend on result of talks

Armenia President appoints new ambassadors to Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba, Turkmenistan and Egypt

Driver's head broken after Azerbaijanis throw stone at his head while he was driving in Armenia's Kut village

Armenia government official registers relatives of missing servicemen to meet with acting PM in turns

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan Armed Forces beat resident of Karabakh's Machkalashen, right leg injured (PHOTO)

2.2-magnitude earthquake felt 4 km southeast from Spitak city of Armenia's Lori Province

Alen Simonyan: Armenia's acting Deputy PM and ex-parliamentary speaker will continue to serve on ruling party's board

Alen Simonyan: Armenia parliament to set up committee for probe into 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia MOD, Armenia acting defense minister discuss ensuring of regional security

Civil Contract Party and 'Armenia' bloc take parliamentary mandates, 'I Have Honor' bloc to take them tomorrow

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fired at Yeraskh from time to time, but not intensively during the day

Ambassador visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border, says US rejects use of force in the case of demarcation

US Ambassador to Armenia visits Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Digest: Azerbaijanis open fire near Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian captured in Karabakh

Armenia court rejects motion filed by Kajaran mayor's attorneys, they leave courtroom

Bodies of 37-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son found in apartment in Armenia's Gyumri (PHOTO)

Karabakh Defense Army: Relatively stable situation still maintained on line of contact of Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman is on working visit to Syunik Province

Ameriabank. The Largest Taxpayer among Armenian Banks according to the Results of the Second Quarter of 2021

Head of Karabakh's Machkalashen: Resident has been returned from captivity through Russian peacekeepers' mediation

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council rejects motion to subject Ruben Vardazaryan to disciplinary liability

Armenia acting PM in a closed meeting with newly elected MPs of ruling party

Armenian POWs Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan face up to 15 years in Azerbaijani prison

Session of Armenia's newly elected parliament to be held on Aug. 2, 7 items on agenda

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

Russia-based Armenian citizen's 15-year-old son dies in car accident in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province (PHOTO)

US: 430 people die in shooting incidents in a week

Over 40 civilians killed by Taliban in Afghanistan

Armenia acting environment minister introduces his newly appointed deputy

Karabakh Ombudsman: 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village captured

No government official has met with the relatives of missing Armenian servicemen yet