Newspaper: Governor of Armenian Syunik province forced to resign
Newspaper: Governor of Armenian Syunik province forced to resign
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The governor of the Syunik province of Armenia Melikset Poghosyan decided to submit a letter of resignation, Iravunq daily reported.

His decision has reportedly come after the scandalous incident related to his son,

"However, his teammates do not allow him to take such a step, they assure that this case is not worth such a sacrifice. But other sources say that the noise is so great, the accusations are so clear-cut that the governor was told from the top that they could not help. Therefore, the option of resignation remains. And all our calls to the governor's phone number remained unanswered," the daily reported.
