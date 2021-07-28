News
Ombudsman: Information about crimes of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will be sent to international structures
Ombudsman: Information about crimes of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will be sent to international structures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Reports on regular criminal actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will be sent to international structures, Armenian human rights defender Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook.

All the alarming reports received that Azerbaijani soldiers are firing directly at the villages near Gegharkunik province. According to residents, the shooting in their direction is stopped only due to the retaliatory actions of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

In recent days, the office of the human rights defender has regularly received reports from residents that Azerbaijani soldiers are constantly shelling the villages of Verin Shorzha and Kut, Gegharkunik province. These shelling stops only after the retaliatory actions of the military personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The human rights defender noted that the regular criminal actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces grossly violate the right to life and health of civilians in the villages of Gegharkunik, disrupt peaceful life and interfere with farming.

This urgent message will be sent to international bodies, emphasizing the need to take decisive steps to prevent the shelling of Armenian villages from the Azerbaijani side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
