Ombudsman: Azerbaijani Armed Forces shoot in direction of 6 Armenian villages
Ombudsman: Azerbaijani Armed Forces shoot in direction of 6 Armenian villages
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

 Calls are received from civilians that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are firing in the direction of the villages of Sotk, Kut, Azat, Norabak, Nerkin Shorzha, Verin Shorzha.

The villages of Kut and Verin Shorzha are especially vulnerable, under direct fire, the Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"The shooting is intense, it is conducted from both small arms and large-caliber weapons. The human rights defender recorded an official statement from the Ministry of Defense that these Azerbaijani military attacks were politically motivated. Therefore, the Ombudsman draws the attention of international organizations to this statement," the statement said.

"The facts verified by the Gegharkunik regional subdivision of the Office of the Human Rights Defender confirm that the shooting is constantly provoked by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Moreover, these attacks are being carried out in the immediate vicinity of the villages of Armenia, including in their direction. They violate the rights to life and peace of civilians of the Republic of Armenia."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
